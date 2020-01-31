Commissioners revise policy on computer, internet usage

A revised policy concerning computer and internet usage by Van Zandt County employees was approved Jan. 22 during the regular meeting of the VZC Commissioners Court. During the 20-minute presentation, VZC Human Resource Director Dan Maucieri presented the policy change to the commissioners’ court. “Legislation passed by the state legislature ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!