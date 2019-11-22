Council approves contingency plan

The Wills Point City Council breezed through a relatively light agenda Nov. 12, discussing and approving several bookkeeping items while also tabling approval of its 2017-’18 audit pending additional information. Council members opened business by unanimously approving the 2019 tax levy in the amount of $1,250,473.47. Prior to the item’s approval,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!