EDC invests in local businesses

The Wills Point Economic Development Corporation showed its commitment to supporting the local economy last week as board members, including Vice President Jeff Aston, Secretary /Treasurer Ken Byrd, and Mark Turner visited the Wills Point Business Park with a series of special presentations to local business owners.

Aston, Byrd and Turner delivered $4,500 checks to operating primary businesses at Wills Point Business Park to assist with COVID-19 recovery.

Additionally, the EDC announced that it would be providing lunch from a local restaurant to each business over the next six weeks.

EDC Administrator Pam Pearson explained, “These business owners are committed to hiring local, bringing outside dollars into our community, and supporting local retailers, grocery stores, convenience stores, beauty salons, barber shops, nail salons, youth sports associations, schools, student projects, fundraisers, etc.”

About

Wills Point EDC is the economic heartbeat of the community in Wills Point and Van Zandt County. Through collaborative efforts with local businesses and the support of community, Wills Point EDC communicates and educates on the economic pulse while creating opportunities for businesses to thrive in our community.

Wills Point EDC was vot ed in by the citizens of Wills Point through ballot on a local election as a Type A corporation in 1991. The Type A sales tax is primarily intended for manufacturing and industrial development, as regulated by Texas State Comptroller’s Office.