The Wills Point Tigers hit the court for a final time during the 2019-’20 season Feb. 18, traveling to Athens to take on the Hornets. Despite a competitive effort the Tigers would come up just short in the contest, finishing the year winless in district with a 60-52 loss. Athens narrowly ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!