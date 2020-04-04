How to save money while staying, working  at home

As spring begins to heat up and people spend more time at home, it is normal and expected for electricity usage to increase. However, there are still actions we can all take to manage energy usage and costs. There’s no need to stress about Increased screen time since most entertainment devices like TVs, computers and video games only cost pennies a day to operate, but there are things we can do to help save.

Manage the temp. Set your AC fan to the "auto" rather than the "on" setting, which can help decrease energy costs and make it easier for your AC to maintain your desired temperature. You can also rotate your ceiling fan counter-clockwise to create a wind chill effect for a more comfortable living environment. Keep in mind when your thermostat is set below 78° F, each degree cooler can increase your costs by up to 7%.

Load up the dishes. With restaurant service suspended in many areas, you may be cooking more at home. Dishwashers require a lot of energy to wash and dry, so run only a full load of dishes on the automatic energy-savings cool-dry cycle. If your dishwasher doesn't have this feature, turn it off after the final rinse and let the dishes air dry.

Do laundry at night or early morning. Avoid using large appliances like the clothes washer or dryer during the hottest part of day. These appliances can cause your AC to work harder to keep your home cool. Run fewer, large loads back-to-back to take advantage of the heat buildup.

Pull out the grill. Enjoy this time with your family by having a cook out and using your outdoor grill instead of the oven. When cooking inside, use microwaves and slow cookers instead of electric stoves or ovens. Use glass or ceramic pans, which retain heat better.

Enjoy the outdoors. Get caught up on your gardening and l andscape with shade trees to reduce heat from the outside. Trim plants and remove any obstructions near your AC equipment to help it run more efficiently. Also, if you have a pool, ensure the pool pump does not run 24/7 by installing an automatic timer.