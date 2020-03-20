Kaye Dale Redding

Dale Redding, 66, passed away on March 3, 2020, at his home in Wills Point. He was born on March 25, 1953, in Topeka, Kansas to Kaye Redding and Dorothy Blake Seaman.

He married Deborah Ann Hodges on Aug. 19, 1981, in Dallas, Texas. They had two children son, John Kim Redding, and daughter, Sarah Ann Redding.

Dale worked 10 years for Texas Instruments in Dallas before retiring. He enjoyed blues music and playing his guitar. He had been a member of the Frog City Blues Band and performed at various places in Dallas and East Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Redding of Wills Point; son, John Redding and Jessie of Wills Point; daughter: Sarah Redding and Tom of Kaufman; grandsons, Brian and Brett of Wills Point and Egon of Kaufman; granddaughter, Emma of Kaufman; mother and sister, Lisa, of Spain; Uncle Thomas Redding of Houston; Aunt Diane Clark of Aubrey; cousins: Melody Griffith of Cypress and Rin Clark of Aubrey.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Seven Oaks Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located on 68 33 FM 1395 Wills Point.