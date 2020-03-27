Mayor issues local disaster declaration

The city of Wills Point took proactive steps towards mitigating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 epidemic that has spread worldwide in recent months, issuing a Mayoral Declaration of Local State of Disaster Due to Public Health Emergency March 20. The declaration states, in part, “Section 5. That this declaration authorizes ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!