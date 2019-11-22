Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
VZC Hay Evaluation Clinic, auction held Nov. 7
Candidate filing period continues for March 2020 Primary Election

Restaurants hosting free Thankgiving events

Posted in:
News

With the Thanksgiving holiday rapidly approaching, three local businesses have once again announced that they will be hosting free events to help bring the community together and provide a warm meal for those in need. Dairy Queen For the fourth consecutive year, the Wills Point Dairy Queen and Calvary Baptist Church will ...

