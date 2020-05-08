Sixteenth local case confirmed

The Northeast Texas Public Health District has received confirmation of a positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Van Zandt County bringing the total to 16 as of May 1.

The confirmed case is community spread and is currently at home in isolation. The case is located in the city limits of Canton.

Please continue to take all precautions to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and stay home unless it is essential for you to get food, medications or to see your medical provider. Now more than ever, you have the responsibility to keep yourself and your family safe. Please follow the orders set forth in the Proclamation signed by Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick on April 29, 2020.

Everyone should continue to:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

-Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach.

-Follow recommendations from local health officials and city/county officials.

If you feel you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider or call 2-1-1 for a testing location. Please call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

General information regarding ways to mitigate this virus transmission are maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus, https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus; or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.