WPISD addresses school safety, security in response to SB11

Education
Upon walking through the halls of the Wills Point ISD schools it might initially appear as though little has changed, but appearances can be deceiving. There have recently been significant updates created to promote school safety and mental health at WPISD. From school IDs, thorough checkin procedures, emergency drills, and ...

